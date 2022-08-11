Rakshabandhan 2022: Rediffusion helps Delhi-based NGO Nirmalaya send rakhis to army jawaans

Rediffusion today helped Delhi based NGO Nirmalaya launch RAKSHA+BANDHAN c/o 56 APO.

Under the project, Nirmalaya will send rakhis to our Army jawaans on the frontier all through the year rather than just only on Raksha Bandhan day. The rakhis will be sent to the Army Post Office, popularly known as ‘c/o 56 APO’, who will then send them to our soldiers in Galvan and Leh.

RAKSHA+BANDHAN c/o 56 APO was ideated and created by Rediffusion’s Mumbai based Rediffusion Studios. The agency has designed the entire creatives, including a microsite at www.nirmalaya.com where the rakhis can be purchased and gifted to the soldiers on India’s frontiers. The rakhis made by Nirmalaya are special: they are hand-made from the chadawa (ornate, embellished or embroidered cloth) offered with prayers to the Gods in Delhi’s temples.

“Nirmalaya is proud to have initiated this thought provoking initiative of ‘Raksha Ka Bandhan’ for our real brothers! Nirmalaya thanks its brothers at the borders for not only protecting us all the time but relentlessly laying down their lives if need be to protect our country. We at Nirmalaya can’t thank them enough! Team Rediffusion helped immensely in making this Project c/o 56 APO happen”, says Pareena Oberoi Strategic Head of Nirmalaya.

Adds Monica Mannem, Marketing Consultant, Nirmalaya, “The idea curated by the Rediffusion team to extend a common man’s love and gratitude to the brothers serving on the borders has been an amazing standout. Being part of Nirmalaya and working for this initiative has been an amazing experience for me. The project has a lot of scope because it not only connects us with the soldiers at the border but is also indirectly helping the households in generating employment and promoting their livelihood”.

Virendra Tivrekar, Executive Creative Director, Rediffusion said, “This project is straight from the heart. Gratitude to our brave soldiers triggered this simple but effective idea. When Nirmalaya briefed us on these hand-made rakhis but rued the fact that the sale is focused on Raksha Bandhan only, we decided to make it a round-the-year 365 days ‘donate-and-honour’ communication. The soldiers will feel the warmth, and the poor househols that make this wrist magic will gain monetarily.”

Nirmalaya founders Bharat, Surbhi and Rajeev had the final word in saying, “We at Nirmalaya are always focused on protecting our environment and curating organic fragrance products that are safe for our consumers' health. With this initiative, we have been able to re-use the cloth which could have been a pollutant instead, provide a livelihood to women artisans and yes, take these sustainable rakhis to our soldiers who are protecting us on the borders”.

The Raksha+Bandhan rakhis went on sale with minimum contribution of Rs. 100.