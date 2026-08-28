Raksha Bandhan 2026: Odisha's Jagannath Temple Observes Balabhadra’s Birth Anniversary And Rakhi With Morning Aarti

Odisha's Jagannath Temple Observes Balabhadra’s Birth Anniversary |

Odisha’s Jagannath Temple marked the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan alongside Lord Balabhadra’s birth anniversary in the early morning on Saturday, August 28, 2026, with devotees gathering for special rituals and the morning Aarti. The sacred celebrations reflected Odisha’s deep-rooted religious traditions and the close bond shared between Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

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The festival, observed on Shravana Purnima, holds special significance in the Jagannath tradition. On this day, devotees celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Balabhadra, the elder brother of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra. Special rituals are performed at the temple, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere for devotees.

Jagannath Puri observes Lord Balbhadra Jayanti and Rakshabandhan

In the temple, the morning began with traditional worship and Aarti, as priests offered prayers to the deities amid chants and devotional music. The rituals formed an important part of the day’s observances, allowing devotees to seek blessings and participate in the sacred festivities.

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Raksha Bandhan also carries a special connection with the sibling bond. Across Odisha, the festival is celebrated by tying Rakhi as a symbol of love, protection, and affection between brothers and sisters. At the Jagannath Temple, the occasion takes on a distinctive religious character through age-old rituals associated with the deities.

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About Balbhadra Jayanti

Balbhadra Jayanti (also referred to as Balarama Jayanti or Hal Sashti) is a Hindu celebration honouring the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, the older sibling of Lord Krishna and an incarnation of Adi Shesha. It is celebrated on Shravana Purnima or throughout the Bhadrapada month, depending on the regional calendar.