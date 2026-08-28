Raksha Bandhan 2026: Postal Women Employees Tie Rakhis To The Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Postal Women Employees Tie Rakhis To The Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Raksha Bandhan 2026 was marked with a special gesture at the Ministry of Communications as women employees of the Department of Posts tied rakhis to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The occasion highlighted the traditional spirit of siblinghood while bringing together postal employees and the Union Minister.

On the night before Raksha Bandhan, Thursday, August 27, 2026, female staff and postwomen from the Postal Department, including members from Guna, visited the home of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi to tie handcrafted and eco-friendly rakhis.

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Union Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia celebrated Raksha Bandhan with women in New Delhi on Thursday, August 27, 2026. He received handmade Rakhis from women of the Postal Department, including those from Guna, at his New Delhi residence on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

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Scindia also interacted with the women who tied the sacred thread on his wrist. He interacted with their children as well, calling the gathering a symbol of affection, respect and sibling bonding.

Sharing pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration, he wrote on X, “Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our sisters are now shattering all shackles and becoming unparalleled examples in the lofty skies of success… #PatriarchySmash.”

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on Shravan Purnima, is dedicated to the bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread or rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, while brothers traditionally promise to protect and support them.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration also offered an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of postal employees who continue to serve citizens.