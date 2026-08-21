Raksha Bandhan 2026: Lunar Eclipse And Rakhi On Same Day? Know Details Here Of Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse And Rakhi On Same Day? Know Details Here |

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. In 2026, however, the festival has drawn additional attention because of the occurrence of a lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, around the same period. The Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on Friday, August.

This has led many devotees to wonder whether the eclipse will affect Rakhi rituals, the timing of tying the sacred thread and other traditional practices.

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Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the Purnima (full moon) of the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, sisters traditionally tie Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their health, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in return, offer gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

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Impact of Chandra Grahan

According to Hindu traditions, an eclipse is considered a period during which certain religious activities are avoided. The Sutak period, traditionally observed before a lunar eclipse, is considered significant by many followers. During this period, some people refrain from performing puja, consuming food and beginning auspicious activities.

However, the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India, hence no Sutak will be applicable on the day. That means the sacred rituals of Raksha Bandhan can be performed without any hindrance.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 details

According to NASA, a deep partial lunar eclipse is set to take place on August 27–28, 2026, with approximately 93% to 96% of the Moon's surface obscured by Earth's umbral shadow. The highest visibility occurs at approximately 04:12 UTC on August 28, allowing it to be seen in North and South America, along with certain areas of Europe and Africa. It will be invisible from India.

What is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal is an inauspicious or ritually impure time window observed in Hindu tradition before and during a solar and lunar eclipse. During an eclipse, it marks a period of heightened negative energy where routine activities and spiritual worship are restricted. Activities like sleeping, grooming or physical intimacy are avoided during this time.