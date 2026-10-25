Rajgir’s Vishwa Shanti Stupa Marks 57th Anniversary With Japanese Monks, International Delegation | X

Japanese monks and an international delegation gathered in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar, to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Vishwa Shanti Stupa, also known as the World Peace Pagoda. The occasion highlighted the monument’s enduring association with Buddhism, peace and spiritual harmony. Let's understand in detail.

Japanese Monks Celebrate Vishwa Shanti Stupa's 57th Anniversary

Rajgir's Vishwa Shanti Stupa completed 57 years. The event witnessed the participation of Japanese Buddhist monks from the Nipponzan-Myohoji sect, a 30-member Japanese business delegation led by Kensuke Horiuchi, Bihar Tourism Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta as the chief guest, and other monks.

During their visit, the delegates offered prayers for world peace at the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple, the Holy Bodhi Tree, and Muchalinda Pond. They also rang the Peace Bell at the Meditation Park, reaffirming their wishes for peace and harmony across the world.

The white-domed stupa is an important Buddhist landmark that attracts pilgrims and visitors from India and abroad. Its anniversary celebration brought attention to the historical and spiritual ties between India and Japan, particularly through their shared Buddhist heritage.

Vishwa Shanti Stupa: A Symbol Of World Peace

The Vishwa Shanti Stupa was inaugurated in 1969 as part of a global peace initiative associated with Japanese Buddhist monk Nichidatsu Fujii and the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist order. The movement established peace pagodas in different parts of the world to promote non-violence and harmony.

The stupa in Rajgir is among the prominent landmarks associated with this initiative. Its location in the historic city is also significant because Rajgir is closely connected with the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha.

According to Buddhist tradition, Buddha spent time in Rajgir, which was an important centre during his lifetime. The surrounding region, including nearby Nalanda, holds considerable importance in Buddhist history.