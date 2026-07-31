Archaeological Survey Of India Plans To Develop 2,300-Year-Old Stupa In Ujjain As Buddhist Heritage Site

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has planned to develop a 2,300-year-old stupa in Ujjain as a Buddhist heritage site, along the lines of the world-famous Sanchi Stupa.

Built by Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE, the large and ancient Buddhist stupa named 'Vaishya Tekri' (also referred to as 'Vasih Tekri') is located near Kanipura village on the Maksi-Ujjain road, about 5 to 7 km from Ujjain city centre.

Standing roughly 100 feet high with a base diameter of around 350 feet, it is significantly larger than Sanchi Stupa, which measures 54 feet in height and 120 feet in diameter.

According to Buddhist texts, Mahavamsa and Dipavamsa, when a young Ashoka served as the governor of Ujjain, he married Devi (also referred to as Shakya Kumari or Vidisha Mahadevi), the daughter of a merchant from Vidisha. Devi was a devout follower of Buddhism, and Ashoka built or expanded this grand stupa as a place of worship for her. Some traditions suggest the name 'Vaishya Tekri' evolved from her merchant family background or local references to her heritage.

Archaeologists note that bricks recovered from the site point to both pre-Mauryan and Mauryan periods, reflecting long-standing structural phases and subsequent renovations during Ashoka's reign.

The site holds deep religious and historical importance for the Buddhist community, with devotees and monks gathering here annually for occasions such as Buddha Purnima and the World Peace Mahastupa Festival ('Vishva Shanti Mahastupa Mahotsav').

However, portions of the sprawling site have faced threats from agricultural encroachment and weathering on adjacent private farmlands. This has prompted local calls for comprehensive excavation and tighter protection by the ASI.

The monument already under protection

"The monument is already under our protection. We are coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh government to develop it as a Buddhist heritage site. The monument needs to be protected, conserved and made accessible to tourists."

Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist, ASI (Bhopal Circle)