Rajasthan: Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival 2023 is a spectacular display of rich cultural legacy; Venue, date and info inside

The 44th Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival, 2023, is scheduled to take place in the lovely city of Jaisalmer at the Poonam Singh Stadium from February 3 to 5.

The event will be held in the magnificent and rustic dunes of the Thar Desert and will feature a spectacular display of beauty and extravaganza that will highlight Rajasthan's naturally rich cultural legacy that is woven into every facet of the city's beautiful geography.

The enchanting desert festival allows visitors to immerse themselves in Rajasthan's regal tradition, which is seen in every intricate detail, large or small, of the event. The dunes come to life during the three-day celebration, which includes traditional dance and music performances, as well as a multitude of other cultural delights.

Artists Performing

Surreal performances by Indian maestros and performers such as composer-performer pair Salim Suleiman, Ankit Tiwari, Salman Ali, Shanmukha Priya, and Raghu Dixit Project will light up the environment.



Art Camp

Art camps with live art activation by around 20-25 artists are an attraction that art fans can enjoy. The event is a major venue to celebrate the skilled artistry of the handicrafts community and will include an exotic handpicked handmade collection at the Handicrafts Bazaar at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium by a self-help handicraft organization from Jaisalmer. The delightful 'Dine with Jaisalmer' programme will be organised by the 'I Love Jaisalmer Foundation.'

The programme would entertain guests at Jaisalmer residents' homes for a divine and scrumptious local thali (plate) supper with families at the same table. The idea was designed as an ode and tribute to travellers visiting from all over the world for the festival, as well as to form friendships that will last longer than a few days.

Try Adventure Sports

The event also has something for thrill seekers. The guests can try rafting, dune bashing, quad biking, and parasailing in the Thar desert. One can raft through the pits and fall on the shimmering sands by riding in a 4X4 vehicle on the dunes under expert supervision. Apart from dune bashing, there's quad biking in the Thar Desert, and parasailing to give tourists an incredible adrenaline rush.

Visitors to the festival will be able to see a gorgeous sky with celestial bodies near the Sam and Khuri dunes. Camel Safari, Motor Paragliding, Helicopter Ride, Kalbeliya Dance, and Jaisalmer Folk Songs may be enjoyed at the Sam and Khuri Dunes.

