Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Start your day with delicious and healthy breakfast at Kyani's

Nothing can beat a delicious breakfast and tea to start a perfect day on your work-off, especially when it is at one of city's oldest cafe. Kyani’s in Marine Lines is your one comfort food eatery and one of the best breakfast places in Mumbai. The best thing to munch on their egg dishes, sodas, caramel custards, and their beautiful cake. They have quick bites like chicken samosas and bun maskas with Irani chai. Don't miss to try their Kheema Pav. Kyani has been running for more than 100 years now.

Where: Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines

When: 7 am 7 pm, Sunday closes at 4 pm.

Price: INR 200 for two

Immerse yourself in traditional folk art and crafts at The Vintage Garden

Tarasha Artisan Direct brings together a show which showcases arts and crafts that are rare and exquisite and much deserving of a platform to showcase for artisans from the nooks and crannies of India. The show will have artisans from from Kashmir to Karnataka, Kerala and the North East to Kutch each showcasing their culture and skill in the form of their arts and crafts. Expect to see Kasuti — a rare, languishing embroidery from Dharwad in Karnataka and Lambadi from Tamil Nadu are excellent forms of traditional crafts on garments. As for those interested in architecture, interior design – there will be several interestingly designed and curated accessories like leather lamps, temples for home, rugs etc.

Where: The Vintage Garden, Bandra

When: January 22. 11 am 8 pm

Entry free

Experience thrill of gaming at The Game Ranch

The Game Ranch, a gaming studio is all set to make Malad meet its raunchy side of bowling, booze and bites, power packed with delightful entertainment unlike any other! The experiential gaming, ranch-themed cuisine, cowboy-treasured music and events; will leave your entertained. When here, enjoy some countryside bowling, arcade games, and dance your heart out with their favourite boozy cocktails and delicious global cuisines.

Where: The Game Ranch, Malad

When: 11 am 1 am

Price: INR 3,000 + for two.

Watch a play about LGBTQIA+

LGBT – Love Goes Beyond Terms, is written and directed by Nikhil Dixit. The play is a tear-jerking tale of love and acceptance reflecting the stark reality of today's times where LGBTQIA+ community struggle to make their existence count. The play revolves around a young flamboyant boy, Jatin from South Bombay, who meets Roshan, a boy from Delhi. The story is all about Roshan and his choice between Jatin and the societal norms that jeopardise his very existence.

Where: Creative Adda, Versova

When: January 22, 8 pm

Tickets: INR 300

An afternoon with your furry friend

While we all have our holidays and plans to spend weekends, our furry friends stay home missing us whole day. This Saturday, take your pooch out to meet other friends where many pet lovers will assemble to participate in one of India's biggest Pet Festival, Pet Fed after three years. There will be masterclass on pet care, dedicated play zones for dogs and cats, International Cat Show, Fashion Show, Police Dog Show, Exclusive Agility Ring, Adoption Camps, New and Exciting Games along with over 100 stalls for your pets from across the globe.



Where: NESCO VIP Grounds, Goregaon

When: January 21 and 22. 11 am onwards

Ticket: INR 499 onwards.

