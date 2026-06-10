Rajasthan Demands Alwar's Jagannath Mela To Get International Recognition

Alwar Jagannath Mela |

The Rajasthan government has urged the Centre to grant international recognition to the historic Jagannath Mela of Alwar, one of the state's most celebrated religious and cultural festivals. The demand aims to promote the centuries-old event on a global platform and attract more domestic as well as international tourists. The president's National Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary to give Alwar's Jagannath Mela the same recognition as Puri's Rath Yatra after public demands for international recognition of the fair in the city.

About Alwar's Jagannath Mela

Held annually in Alwar, the Jagannath Mela is a highly revered, 5-day annual chariot festival in Rajasthan which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival features the marriage of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Janaki, diverging from the traditional Rath Yatra rituals of Puri. The festival is known for its grand procession, which resembles the famous Rath Yatra of Puri in Odisha. Unlike most other Jagannath processions, this temple worships Lord Jagannath alongside Goddess Janaki (depicted as Lakshmi), culminating in a grand 5-day marriage festival.

Significance

The mela has a rich history dating back several centuries and is considered an important part of Rajasthan's cultural heritage. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Alwar every year to participate in the festivities and seek blessings from the deities. Along with its religious significance, the fair also showcases Rajasthan's folk traditions, handicrafts, local cuisine, and performing arts.

Demand for international recognition

After raising the demand for international recognition through an official letter, the President's office has accepted the letter and requested action from the government. The Devasthan Department will now prepare a new action plan for the fair. For this purpose, three main suggestions have been made, including special beautification during the fair, dissemination of information about the grand mela nationally and internationally, and special invitations to foreign tourists. This will create new employment opportunities locally.

Alwar Jagannath Mela 2026

This year, the Alwar Jagannath Mela will begin from July 12 and will continue until July 29, 2026. The first Rath Yatra will be organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on July 19, whereas the Rath Yatra will be organised by the Jagannath Mela Committee on July 22. These idols will be 3 feet tall and made of Neem tree wood. Devotees from Vrindavan and Jaipur will also participate in the Rath Yatra. On July 25, at 10 pm, Varmala Mahotsav will be held in Roopbas. The Rath Yatra will return on July 27.