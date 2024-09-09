 Radhika Merchant With No Makeup And Simple Attire Dances Her Heart Out With Anant Ambani At Ganpati Visarjan
Radhika Merchant With No Makeup And Simple Attire Dances Her Heart Out With Anant Ambani At Ganpati Visarjan

Radhika Merchant shines in a blue kurta with bare face at the Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan ceremony

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan | Image: Varinder Chawla's Instagram

The Ambani family's annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration concluded last night (September 8) as they bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa during the Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai. The newlywed couple, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, along with Nita Ambani and other Bollywood stars, were on top of the festive spirit as they travelled to the Visarjan venue.

Several paparazzi videos were shared online that showed Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani sitting inside the truck decorated with flowers for the Visarjan ceremony. As per the ANI report, they travelled from their opulent residence, Antilia, to the immersion location at Chowpatty Beach.

article-image

Radhika Merchant's simple look with bare face at Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan 2024

For the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, the new Ambani bahu Radhika opted for a comfortable yet elegant look. She donned Jayanti Reddy's navy blue tunic kurta featuring intricate gold zardozi embroidery, a round neckline, and a curved asymmetric hemline. The attire was paired with mint-green silk flared pants. Ditching all the luxurious accessories, Radhika just wore a ring and her mangalsutra. With no makeup and a simple, sleek ponytail, she exuded simplicity in her Visarjan fashion.

Decoding Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani's look from the Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan 2024

While Radhika stayed minimal with her fashion, Indian philanthropist Nita Ambani donned a pink brocade silk saree draped in her staple traditional Gujarati style. The ensemble boasted of gold embroidery details and bandhani designs in white colour. She complemented her saree look with a gold and cut-diamond necklace, statement earrings, and kadhas.

Lastly, Anant Ambani, with his high devotional energy, was spotted in a printed orange kurta styled with a floral-designed sleeveless bandhgala jacket and white pyjamas.

The Ambani family, along with Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, and other celebs, were adorned in red gulal and danced to the traditional music beat as they traveled to the Visarjan destination. 

Radhika Merchant With No Makeup And Simple Attire Dances Her Heart Out With Anant Ambani At Ganpati...

