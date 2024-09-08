Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Bash: Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor & Other Best-Dressed Bollywood Celebs At The Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 08, 2024
The Ambani family hosted their annual Ganesh Chaturthi bash on Saturday, September 7. The star-studded Ganeshotva event witnessed stunning ethnic fashion by many Bollywood celebs. Check out the best dressed:
All images from Varinder Chawla
The Call Me Bae star Ananya Pandey exuded elegance in a dazzling golden saree styled with a matching embellished blouse and minimal green jewellery
Sonam Kapoor stunned in an all-red ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's unreleased crushed silk collection. The actress complemented her look with statement gold accessories, including dangling earrings and a gold bag
The fashion duo, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, amped up in regal attires. Genelia looked breathtaking in a silk-embroidered lehenga set, while Riteish matched her with a brocade-embroidered silk Angrakha kurta paired with a matching jacket and churidar pants
Gen-Z actress Shanaya Kapoor graced the Ganeshotsav in a rani pink saree featuring a golden zari border and a golden embellished blouse
Film director Karan Johar also attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in an ethnic green kurta, paired with a golden and floral-embellished matching dupatta
The beloved Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made heads turn with their exquisite ensembles, where Kiara wore a white gota patti-embroidered Anarkali suit, and Sid complemented her with a peach floral short kurta
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan opted for a multi-hued lehenga with intricate zari borders and golden prints, accentuated with a choker necklace and jhumkas
