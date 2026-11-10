Radhika Merchant Wears ₹1.60 Lakh Ethnic Suit For Diwali Celebration In New York With Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate Diwali 2026 in New York | Instagram

Diwali celebrations may look different across cities, but a little traditional dressing never goes out of style. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani brought festive fashion to New York, celebrating the occasion in outfits that reflected two different takes on Indian ethnic wear. While Radhika leaned towards soft colours, intricate craftsmanship and understated jewellery, Anant chose a vibrant traditional print for his festive appearance.

Radhika Merchant's Diwali look



Radhika's Diwali outfit was a lesson in making a statement without relying on loud colours or excessive embellishments. She picked an ivory silk ensemble from designer label Anita Dongre, priced at ₹1,60,000. The coordinated outfit brought together a skirt, a tabard and a bustier, giving traditional dressing a contemporary silhouette.



The ensemble stood out for its nature-inspired detailing. Delicate floral and vine motifs appeared across the panels, creating the impression of flowers growing through the design. Appliqué work, tonal resham embroidery and subtle sequin accents added texture and dimension while keeping the overall colour palette soft and cohesive.

The sleeveless tabard featured a round neckline, with a sheer section around the neckline and shoulders decorated with fine pearl, bead and thread embroidery. Beneath it, the structured bustier carried denser embroidery that flowed into the matching flared skirt. The rich silk fabric lent the outfit a fluid, graceful finish, while the combination of separates gave the traditional ensemble a modern edge.



Radhika kept her accessories minimal, allowing the detailed craftsmanship to take centre stage. A delicate single-line diamond choker added just the right amount of sparkle around her neckline without competing with the embroidery. She completed the look with warm, neutral makeup, softly defined eyes and a subtle lip shade, keeping the beauty styling elegant and effortless.

Anant Ambani's festive bandhani kurta



Anant, meanwhile, went for a more colourful approach to Diwali dressing. The businessman wore a crimson-red and coral Bandhani kurta featuring small white geometric dot patterns spread across the fabric. The traditional tie-dye-inspired design brought a lively festive touch to his outfit and celebrated the appeal of Indian textile craftsmanship.



The kurta retained a classic, comfortable silhouette, with a neat mandarin collar, concealed placket and straight-cut shape. Rather than adding elaborate accessories, Anant kept the styling relaxed and simple, pairing the outfit with his signature groomed beard and easygoing hairstyle.