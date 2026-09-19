Radha Ashtami Celebrations Begin In Barsana With Traditional Fervour; CM Yogi Extends Warm Wishes

Radha Ashtami Celebrations Begin In Barsana And Mathura With Traditional Fervour | X/ IANS

Radha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, which marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha. This year, Radha Ashtami falls on Saturday, September 19, and it is being celebrated with traditional fervour in Barsana and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The festival holds special significance in the Braj region, where devotees gather at temples and religious sites to offer prayers and participate in special rituals. On Saturday, a large number of devotees gathered at the Radha Rani Temple, where Radha Rani Abhishek was performed with Panchamrit at 4 AM.

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Braj celebrates Radha Ashtami with Abhishek

Radha Ashtami festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Barsana, Mathura, today. Devotees from all over the world have gathered at the temples since morning. The temples are decorated with flowers and colourful lights. In the Brahma Muhurta, Radha Rani’s abhishek was performed with Panchamrit at 4 AM, amid Vedic chants and religious rituals. Millions of devotees from across the country and abroad have gathered to participate in it.

Barsana, regarded as the birthplace of Radha, has been witnessing preparations and religious activities around the Shri Radha Rani Temple. Devotees from different parts of the country have arrived in the region to take part in the celebrations and seek blessings.

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Devotees take holy dip

On the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami, devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, which is situated in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The festival is observed on the eighth day, or Ashtami, of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Devotees observe prayers and rituals dedicated to Radha, with temples decorated for the occasion. Special bhajans, kirtans and devotional programmes are also organised as part of the celebrations.

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CM Yogi extends wishes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to devotees on the occasion of Radha Ashtami. In his message, he conveyed his wishes to the people and highlighted the spiritual significance of Radha Ashtami.

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Sharing the picture of Radha Krishna on X, the CM wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on the sacred appearance festival of Shri Radha Rani Ji, the eternal embodiment of selfless love and exclusive devotion—'Radha Ashtami.' May the lamp of love in the heart, sweetness in life, and devotion to Shri Krishna in the inner self forever remain ignited by the grace of Shri Radha Rani. Radhe-Radhe."