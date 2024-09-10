Radha Ashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow

Radha Ashtami pooja | X (@VCMVrindavan)

All celebrations hold great significance in Hinduism. In the same manner, the celebration of Radha Ashtami, which honours Shri Radha Rani, holds a unique importance. This festival is observed following the celebration of Lord Krishna Janmashtami. On this day, followers observe a fast. As per the tradition, Radha Ashtami is observed as the manifestation day of Shri Radha Rani. Before observing Radha Ashtami fast, it is important to understand the procedure of this fast. Let's find out more information about it.

Radha-Krishna | X (@sushiwaayushi)

Radha Ashtami Shubh Muhurat



As per the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will commence at 11:11 pm on September 10th. Simultaneously, this Tithi will conclude on September 11 at 11:46 pm. Tithi in Sanatan Dharma is determined starting from the time of sunrise. Therefore, Radha Ashtami (Radha Ashtami Vrat Time) falls on September 11th and will be commemorated. The recommended time for worshipping on this day is as stated below -



During Radha Ashtami, devotees can worship Radha Rani between 11:03 am and 01:32 pm.

Many blessings to all on Radha Ashtami.

Radha. Krishna. The inseparable bond of love and devotion. Prem and Bhakti. As soon as Radha Rani saw Sri Krishna for the first time, she knew from her heart that He was her entire world. Bhagavan, Guru, friend, beloved, everything. There… pic.twitter.com/DRGlRrAIpT — Swami Vishwananda (@vishwananda) September 10, 2024

Rituals To Follow On Radha Ashtami 2024

Followers start their day by having a bath early in the morning. A sacred altar is set up for the idol of Radha, which is dressed in lovely clothes and jewellery. A lamp called diya is ignited, and prayers are given. It's preferred that the worship occurs around noon. Followers frequently fast on this day, either refraining from eating altogether or having only one meal.



Tips for observing the Radha Ashtami Vrat

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami (Radha Ashtami Vrat Vidhi), awaken during the Brahma hour and begin the day with meditation on the gods. Once you finish your everyday tasks, bathe and meditate using water that has Gangajal in it. Perform achamana now. Hold water in your hand and sip it three times. Recite these mantras at this moment. I bow to Lord Keshava, I bow to Lord Narayana, I bow to Lord Madhava, and I bow to Lord Hrishikesha.

Radha Ashtami 2024 Pooja Preparations

Tidy up the house and the temple. Next, lay a red cloth on the stool and place the idol of Radha Krishna on top of it. Make a promise to abstain from eating and then decorate them. Illuminate a lamp using clarified butter, perform the ritual of aarti, and recite mantras. Following this, offer prayers to Radha Krishna for joy, success, and tranquilly in life. Continue to abstain from food and drink all day. Perform aarti during the evening and have some fruits. Afterward, break your fast the following day after performing puja.



Rituals Of Observing Radha Ashtami Vrat



Avoid eating tamasic food.



Avoid disrespecting older individuals.



Avoid judging others.



Avoid letting the house become dirty.



Avoid taking naps during the daytime while fasting.