Racing Against Time? Here’s How ‘Hurry Sickness’ Impacts Your Brain And Health

Do you always feel like you're racing against the clock? You're replying to emails while eating lunch, walking faster than necessary, constantly checking the time, and feeling guilty whenever you're not being productive. Even on weekends, your mind is already thinking about the next task. If this sounds familiar, you may be experiencing ‘hurry sickness’ - a term used to describe the constant feeling of rushing through life. While it isn't a medical diagnosis, psychologists recognise it as a pattern of chronic stress that can affect both mental and physical health. Over time, always being in a hurry can leave us feeling anxious, exhausted, and disconnected from the present moment.

Here are five ways hurry sickness may be affecting your health.

Constant stress mode

When you're always rushing, your brain often treats everyday situations as emergencies. This activates the body's stress response, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. While these hormones are helpful during real danger, staying in this "fight-or-flight" mode for long periods can increase anxiety, raise blood pressure, and leave you feeling constantly on edge. Even small delays, such as traffic or a slow internet connection, can begin to feel overwhelming.

Dr. Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist at Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, explains, “Hurry sickness often stems from anxiety and the fear of being late or missing something important. For some, it may be a learned behaviour or linked to naturally anxious personality traits. Constant rushing keeps the body under stress, increasing heart rate and blood pressure, while also affecting attention, memory, and, over time, overall physical health.”

Focus starts to suffer

Many people believe multitasking helps them get more done. In reality, constantly switching between tasks makes it harder for the brain to concentrate. When your mind is always thinking about the next meeting, the next email, or the next deadline, it struggles to stay focused on what you're doing right now. This can lead to more mistakes, lower productivity, and greater mental fatigue by the end of the day.

Restless sleep cycle

A busy day doesn't always lead to a restful night. People with hurry sickness often find it difficult to switch off because their minds remain active long after work has ended. Thinking about unfinished tasks, tomorrow's schedule, or upcoming deadlines can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Poor sleep then increases stress levels the next day, creating a cycle that becomes difficult to break.

Emotionally exhausted

Constant rushing leaves very little time for recovery. Over time, this can lead to emotional exhaustion and eventually burnout. People with hurry sickness often feel guilty when they relax, believing they should always be doing something productive. As a result, even weekends or holidays may not provide the mental break the brain needs to recharge.

Ekta Dharia, Clinical Psychologist and Psychotherapist, explains, “Hurry sickness is a behaviour pattern where people constantly feel the need to rush, even when there is no real urgency. Living in this fast-paced state keeps the mind under continuous stress, increasing the risk of anxiety, poor focus, irritability, and burnout. Slowing down, practising mindfulness, taking regular breaks, and setting healthy boundaries can help restore balance and improve mental well-being.”

Brain never slows down

The brain needs quiet moments to process information, solve problems, and regulate emotions. When every minute is filled with activity, notifications, and deadlines, it has very little opportunity to recover. Over time, chronic stress can affect memory, decision-making, and emotional well-being. It may also make people feel more irritable, impatient, and less able to enjoy everyday experiences.

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Dr. Sachin Adukia, international award-winning Neurologist and IIT-Bombay research collaborator, explains, “Hurry sickness is more than just a fast-paced lifestyle- it keeps the brain in a constant state of time urgency and stress. Over time, this can affect attention, memory, sleep, emotional well-being, and increase the risk of burnout. The brain performs best when it gets regular periods of recovery, so intentionally slowing down can improve focus, creativity, and long-term brain health.”

How to slow down

Slowing down doesn't mean becoming less productive, it means giving your brain and body the chance to recover. Simple habits like taking regular breaks, avoiding an overpacked schedule, setting boundaries around work, staying physically active, and making time for family, friends, or mindfulness can help reduce the effects of hurry sickness. Most importantly, remember that not every task is urgent. In a world where being busy is often worn like a badge of honour, choosing to slow down can improve your focus, sleep, emotional well-being, and overall health. Sometimes, the healthiest thing you can do is simply pause and remind yourself that not everything has to happen right now.