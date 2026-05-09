Feeling Mentally Exhausted? Decision Fatigue Could Be The Reason

In today’s fast-paced world, we make hundreds of decisions every day about what to wear, what to eat, what to reply, and how to manage work. While many of these choices seem small, they slowly drain our mental energy. This feeling of being mentally tired from making too many decisions is called decision fatigue. When it builds up, it becomes harder to focus, think clearly, and make good choices. The good news is that you don’t need big changes to fix this. Small, mindful habits can help you reduce mental overload and stay focused throughout the day. The key is to manage your energy, not just your time.

Ekta Dharia, Clinical Psychologist and Psychotherapist, says, “From a psychological perspective, constant decision-making can drain mental energy, a phenomenon known as decision fatigue. As the mind becomes tired, it becomes harder to think clearly, stay focused, and make effective choices, ultimately impacting both productivity and the quality of work.”

Here are simple habits that can make a difference:

Simple routine

The morning sets the tone for the rest of your day. When you have a fixed routine, you reduce the number of decisions you need to make early on. For example, waking up at the same time, planning your breakfast, or setting your clothes the night before can save mental energy. A calm and structured morning helps you feel more in control and focused.

“I prioritise clarity by reviewing my schedule the night before, which helps me start the day without confusion. Structuring my day in advance reduces the need for last-minute decisions and allows me to focus more on execution rather than constant choice-making. I also make it a point to take short breaks every few months, which helps me return with better energy and improved focus,” says Dr. Shweta, Senior Physiotherapist.

Simplify small daily decisions

Not every choice needs deep thinking. Try to reduce the number of small decisions you make daily. You can do this by planning meals in advance, creating a weekly schedule, or limiting choices. The less time you spend on small decisions, the more energy you have for important ones.

Prioritise tasks

Instead of trying to do everything one should focus on what truly matters. At the start of your day, choose 2–3 important tasks and give them your best attention. This reduces the stress of constant decision-making about what to do next and helps you stay productive without feeling overwhelmed.

Take intentional breaks

Working for long hours can drain your mental energy quickly. Taking short, mindful breaks during the day helps your brain reset. Step away from your screen, stretch, or take a short walk. These breaks improve focus and prevent burnout, making it easier to make decisions later in the day.

Limit information overload

Too much information can make decision-making harder. Constant notifications, emails, and social media updates can overload your mind. Try to reduce distractions by turning off unnecessary notifications and setting specific times to check messages. A quieter mind makes better decisions.

Krutika Desai, Principal at SVKM's Mithibai College, says, “I believe managing fatigue starts with being aware of it. Simple practices like meditation, exercise, or even short breaks can help reset focus. During particularly demanding periods, I rely on brief pauses or even a 5–10-minute power nap to recharge. I also find that a certain level of stress can enhance productivity when managed well. Maintaining clear boundaries between personal and professional life further helps me stay focused and prevents burnout. When your work aligns with your passion, it becomes easier to stay focused even during high-pressure phases. For me, academics and research naturally keep me engaged and clear-headed.”

Read Also 6 Simple Productivity Habits To Save Time And Reduce Stress At Work

Create space for deep work

Deep work means focusing on one task without interruptions. When you give full attention to a single task, you reduce the need to constantly switch between decisions. Set aside time in your day where you can work without distractions. This improves both the quality of your work and your ability to stay focused.

“I’ve found that decision overload isn’t solved by making better decisions, but by reducing how many you have to make. Cutting out what doesn’t truly matter, creating daily defaults, and not treating everything as urgent has helped me stay more focused. Batching smaller decisions and trusting my first instinct has also made a noticeable difference in preserving my mental energy,” says Aditi Sukhia, Sr. Corporate Communications Executive at Gozoop Creative.

Decision fatigue isn’t just about being busy, it’s about mental energy. Constant choices drain your mind, so managing energy and taking breaks when you feel tired or confused is essential. Focus comes from balancing effort and rest, helping you think clearly, decide faster, and maintain a calmer, more controlled daily routine.