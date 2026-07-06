'Raat Ko So Nahi Pa Raha': Suryakumar Yadav Gets Rid Of Distorted 'New Dad' Look; Flaunts Fresh Haircut In Viral Video |

Indian cricketer and former T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has given fans a candid glimpse into life as a new father while unveiling a stylish new makeover. A video shared by celebrity hairstylist Sunny Hairport on Instagram has gone viral, capturing the batter's humorous conversation before and after his grooming session.

The clip begins with the hairstylist welcoming Suryakumar to the salon and congratulating him on the birth of his first child. Smiling, the cricketer jokingly pointed at his overgrown hair, fuller beard and visible grey strands, saying, "Dekho, aa rahi hai na papa wali feeling," referring to his new-dad appearance.

Speaking about the realities of parenthood, Suryakumar admitted that sleepless nights have become a part of his routine. "Raat ko so nahi pa raha hoon. Abhi idhar aake accha lag raha hai, smart ban jaunga main," he said, adding that the salon visit would at least help him feel refreshed despite the demands of caring for a newborn.

Before the makeover began, the star batter gave clear instructions for his new hairstyle. He requested a clean, refined look with neatly trimmed sides while keeping the hair on top stylish and slightly longer. In his signature style, he specifically asked for the sides to be cut to "Commando size," referring to a zero-fade trim.

The transformation video then showcases the hairstylist carefully shaping his haircut and grooming his beard into a sharper, cleaner style. The final reveal features Suryakumar sporting a crisp haircut with a well-defined, neatly trimmed beard, replacing his rugged "new dad" look with a polished appearance.

The light-hearted video has quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying both Suryakumar's witty remarks about fatherhood and his fresh new hairstyle.