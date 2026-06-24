R Madhavan Wears Rare ₹40 Lakh Titan Watch With 18-Karat Rose Gold Case At Padma Awards Ceremony - VIDEO

Actor R Madhavan received the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 23). While the award marked a major milestone in the actor’s career, it was not just the honour that grabbed attention online.

Madhavan, who attended the ceremony with his wife Sarita Madhavan and son Vedaant Madhavan, impressed many with his understated yet elegant appearance. Along with his attire, watch enthusiasts were quick to notice a rare luxury timepiece on his wrist that is valued at around Rs 40 lakh.

The Rare Watch That Caught Everyone's Eye

For the special occasion, Madhavan chose a navy blue bandhgala-style ethnic outfit paired with matching trousers. He completed the look with rimless glasses, a gold chain and a brown leather-strap watch that stood out against his ensemble.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor R Madhavan conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/HyhHeHiB9e — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

About The Watch

The watch was identified as the Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon, one of the most exclusive creations from Titan’s luxury Nebula collection. Designed with an 18-karat rose gold case, the timepiece combines fine watchmaking with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

What makes the watch particularly special is its hand-painted marble dial, inspired by Jaipur’s famous Hawa Mahal. Drawing from Rajasthan’s miniature painting tradition, the intricate artwork transforms the watch into a wearable piece of art.

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Only 10 Watches Were Ever Made

The Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon is among the rarest watches produced by the Indian brand. Reportedly, only 10 pieces have been created worldwide, making it an exceptionally exclusive collector's item.

Apart from its artistic design and rose gold construction, the watch features a flying tourbillon mechanism, a highly sophisticated complication considered one of the greatest achievements in mechanical watchmaking. The luxury timepiece is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Madhavan Shares Emotional Note After Receiving Padma Shri

Following the ceremony, Madhavan took to social media to express his gratitude and reflect on the significance of the honour.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri,” he wrote, thanking the Government of India for the recognition. He also acknowledged the Government of Maharashtra for recommending his name.

The actor dedicated the award to the audiences who have supported him throughout his journey in cinema.

“To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me,” he wrote.

Madhavan also said the recognition comes with greater responsibility. “Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence,” he wrote, before concluding his message with, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind.”

Known for acclaimed performances in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shaitaan and most recently Dhurandhar, Madhavan is regarded as one of the most versatile and respected actors in Indian cinema.