Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Cricket Darbar In ₹89,900 Regal Jacket With Sapphire Pendant

Shikhar Dhawan Turns Heads In Regal Midnight Blue Zardozi Jacket At Cricket Darbar | Instagram/Jiger Mali

From dominating bowlers on the cricket field to making fashion statements off it, Shikhar Dhawan knows how to stay in the spotlight. The former India opener has recently been winning over audiences with his appearances on Lallantop's cricket-comedy show, Cricket Darbar. This time, however, it was his wardrobe that stole the show, as he stepped out in a sophisticated midnight blue and gold ensemble that instantly caught attention.

Decoding Shikhar Dhawan's Midnight Blue & Gold Ensemble

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be embracing the mantra, "Outfit badalte rahe, vibe wahi rahe." While the cricketer has consistently showcased a sharp sense of style, his recent fashion choices suggest a growing affinity for statement jewellery and elevated ethnic-inspired menswear.

For his appearance on Cricket Darbar, Dhawan shared a series of pictures with actor Manoj Bajpayee. He kept the base of his look understated with a classic black shirt and tailored black trousers. However, the real highlight was his striking statement jacket.

Rendered in a rich midnight blue hue, the jacket featured intricate gold embellishments and ornate embroidery that lent the ensemble a regal appeal. The luxurious colour palette and detailed craftsmanship added depth and sophistication to the look, making it both contemporary and royal. He completed the outfit with a silver chain adorned with a blue stone pendant, adding a subtle touch of personality and complementing the jacket's rich tones.

Shikhar donned luxury Indian menswear label Jiger Mali. The midnight blue piece had intricate hand-done zardozi embroidery, meticulously executed by artisans. Stating about the dress, the designer, "Every bespoke piece begins with a person, not a sketch. While designing this jacket for Shikhar Dhawan, I wanted to create something that reflected his quiet confidence and strong presence." Designer adds that the motifs on the dress caries "patience, precision, and heritage that define Indian craftsmanship." Calling the piece a celebration of "philosophy where tradition meets modern elegance, and every stitch tells a story."

Shikhar midnight blue and gold custom made jacket is priced at Rs. 89,900.