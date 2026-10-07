Quote Of The Day By Zaheer Khan On His 48th Birthday: ‘You Don’t Play For Revenge, You Play For Respect And Pride’ |

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is celebrating his 48th birthday on October 7. One of India’s most accomplished left-arm fast bowlers, Zaheer was known for his skill, tactical awareness and ability to read the game. Over the years, he has also shared valuable insights on teamwork, mental strength, discipline and learning from setbacks. Take a look at some of his notable quotes.

“You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

Zaheer’s words capture the spirit of competitive sport. Instead of allowing personal grudges to drive performance, he believes athletes should be motivated by the desire to earn respect, represent their team with pride and give their best on the field.

“Cricket is a team sport, and it’s important to understand your role in the team.”

The former pacer highlights the importance of teamwork and responsibility. Individual performances may stand out, but understanding one’s role and contributing to the larger team goal is what ultimately makes a team successful.

“Never underestimate the importance of mental strength in cricket. It’s often the difference between success and failure.”

Zaheer emphasises that cricket is not only a physical game but also a mental battle. Staying composed, handling pressure and maintaining confidence can make a crucial difference, particularly during challenging moments.

“To succeed in cricket or any field, you need to have a clear plan and work tirelessly towards your goals.”

The quote underlines the importance of having direction and remaining committed to the process. Zaheer suggests that ambition needs to be backed by consistent effort and a willingness to work hard.

“In cricket, as in life, it’s important to learn from your mistakes and keep improving.”

Zaheer views mistakes as opportunities for growth rather than reasons to lose confidence. His words encourage people to reflect on their setbacks, learn from them and use those lessons to become better with every experience.