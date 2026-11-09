Quote Of The Day By Yash: ‘If You Are Not Ready To Fail, You Can Never Be Successful' |

Rocking Star Yash, who is currently buzzing on the internet for his portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, has become one of Indian cinema's most recognised stars. From his humble beginnings as Naveen Kumar Gowda to achieving pan-India stardom with the KGF franchise, Yash's journey reflects years of perseverance, ambition and hard work.

Beyond his on-screen success, the actor has often shared practical thoughts on failure, money, cinema and the importance of dreaming big. Here are three inspiring quotes by Yash and the life lessons they offer.

“If you are not ready to fail, you can never be successful.”

Yash's words highlight the importance of accepting failure as part of the journey towards success. Fear of making mistakes can often prevent people from taking risks and exploring their true potential. His statement encourages individuals to embrace challenges, learn from setbacks and keep moving forward rather than allowing the possibility of failure to hold them back.

“Don't take cinema too seriously... dream big and pursue your aspirations to achieve both success and respect.”

The actor's statement reflects his belief in having ambition while maintaining the right perspective towards one's profession. While cinema is his chosen field, the message extends beyond the film industry: people should dare to dream big and work sincerely towards their goals.

“Money is a power or fuel to reach your next destination, not the end goal itself.”

With this thought, Yash offers a practical perspective on wealth and ambition. Money can provide opportunities, security and the means to achieve bigger goals, but it should not become the sole purpose of life. His words remind people to focus on personal growth, meaningful experiences and long-term aspirations rather than measuring success only through financial achievements.