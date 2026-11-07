Quote Of The Day By Kamal Haasan On His 72nd Birthday: 'I Will Never React To Film Criticisms As Long As They Are Part of Film Fraternity' |

Veteran actor, filmmaker and politician Kamal Haasan celebrates his 72nd birthday on November 7. With a career spanning several decades, he has made an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his versatile performances, experimental storytelling and contributions behind the camera.

Beyond films, Kamal Haasan has also been vocal about social responsibility, corruption, artistic freedom and the values that shape an individual's character. On his birthday, here are some notable quotes by the actor that offer a glimpse into his thoughts on life, society and his journey.

“I will never react to film criticisms as long as they are part of film fraternity.”

Kamal Haasan's statement reflects his perspective on accepting criticism as an essential part of cinema. For an artist, feedback and differing opinions are inevitable, but responding to every remark may not always be necessary.

“You must have anger, as rightful wrath is what makes you create your own ethical standards.”

The actor offers an interesting perspective on anger, suggesting that it can serve a purpose when directed towards injustice and wrongdoing. Rather than treating every form of anger as negative, his statement highlights how a strong sense of right and wrong can encourage people to question existing norms and stand by their principles.

“When you don't take a stand against corruption you tacitly support it.”

Kamal Haasan's words underline the importance of individual accountability in society. Remaining silent in the face of corruption can allow unethical practices to continue unchecked.

“The disgraces I suffer should be attributed to me, but the praises that I get go to my family and teachers. It is they who decided what I would become.”

This heartfelt statement reflects Kamal Haasan's gratitude towards the people who shaped his life and career. While he takes responsibility for his mistakes, he acknowledges the role of his family and teachers in his achievements.