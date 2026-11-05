Quote Of The Day By Virat Kohli On Her 38th Birthday: ‘Self-Belief And Hard Work Will Always Earn You Success

Virat Kohli On Her 38th Birthday |

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation. He is known for his aggressive batting, exceptional fitness, consistency and competitive spirit. With his spirit and dedication, the Indian cricket star has inspired millions of fans through his performances on the field and his approach to life.

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The cricket star was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, and on Thursday, November 5, 2026, he turns 38. Over the years, he has built an extraordinary career through determination, discipline and an unwavering belief in his abilities. On his special occasion, let's take a look at some of the quotes by him:

Inspiring quotes by Virat Kohli

"Whatever you want to do, do with full passion, and work really hard towards it.”

“I love playing under pressure. In fact, if there's no pressure, then I'm not in the perfect zone.”

“Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.”

“I am not the kind of person who will give up easily.”

“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.”

Virat Kohli on self-belief and cricket

Virat also said once, "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.”

Talking about his love and passion for cricket, he once said, “The bat is not a toy, it’s a weapon. It gives me everything in life.”

Virat Kohli on fitness and confidence

A fitness enthusiast once said, "A fit body gives you confidence and there's nothing more impressive than a great attitude, which you can wear on your sleeve. But you will have to remember the difference between being rude and being confident."

From making his international debut as a young cricketer to becoming one of India's most successful batsmen, his journey reflects the importance of perseverance and hard work.