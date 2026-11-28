Quote Of The Day By Yami Gautam On Her 38th Birthday: ‘My Career Is A Journey For Me, It Is Incomplete Without The Struggle’ |

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is celebrating her 38th birthday on November 28. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her choice of roles and dedication to her craft. Over the years, Yami has shared several thoughtful insights on career growth, personal style, handling failures and staying true to one's passion. Here are four notable quotes by the birthday star.

“Fashion is anything which is you and reflects your personality, and if you are comfortable with what you wearing, you'll look trendy and fashionable for sure.”

Yami believes that fashion is not just about following trends but expressing one's individuality. Her words highlight how confidence and comfort can make any outfit look stylish, regardless of what is currently in fashion.

“My career is a journey for me, and any journey is incomplete without the struggle.”

The actress acknowledges that challenges and setbacks are an inevitable part of professional growth. Her quote reminds us that struggles are not obstacles to success but valuable experiences that shape our journey.

“There have been failures in the past, and I know there will be in future as well. But I have learnt from them.”

Yami takes a practical approach towards failure, accepting that it is a part of life and learning from it is what matters. Her words encourage people to treat mistakes as lessons rather than reasons to give up.

“There has to be that zeal to do something new and surprise yourself and audiences. You have to stay true to your craft, and that should never be sidelined.”

For Yami, an artist must constantly explore new opportunities while remaining committed to their craft. Her quote highlights the importance of creativity, passion and pushing oneself beyond familiar boundaries.