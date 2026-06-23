Quote Of The Day By Tanmay Bhat On His 39th Birthday – 'Life Is Nothing But A Series Of Problems That We Need To Keep Solving' |

Tanmay Bhat is celebrating his 39th birthday today, June 23. One of India's most influential comedians, entrepreneurs, and digital creators, Tanmay is known for co-founding AIB (All India Bakchod) and reinventing himself as a successful content creator and streamer. Over the years, he has shared several insightful thoughts on life, success, confidence, and financial independence, often blending humour with practical wisdom.

"Life Is Nothing But A Series Of Problems That We Need To Keep Solving."

This quote reflects Tanmay's realistic approach towards life. Instead of viewing problems as setbacks, he sees them as a constant and natural part of the human experience. Every phase of life brings new challenges, and growth lies in continuously learning, adapting, and finding solutions rather than waiting for a problem-free existence.

"A kid with 10K followers might understand marketing better than a CMO."

With this statement, Tanmay highlights how the digital age has changed traditional definitions of expertise. Real-world experience and understanding of online audiences can sometimes teach lessons that textbooks and corporate titles cannot.

"I would always pick the guy who's more confident because the odds of success for someone who feels confident is much higher."

For Tanmay, confidence is often the differentiating factor between talent and success. Believing in one's abilities can encourage people to take risks, seize opportunities, and persevere even in uncertain situations.

"Save enough money so that if you don't work for three years, you are covered. Take your annual expenses, multiply by three, and set that aside first."

This quote reflects his practical financial philosophy. Tanmay advocates building a strong financial cushion that provides security and freedom, allowing individuals to make career decisions without being driven purely by immediate financial pressures.