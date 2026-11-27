Quote Of The Day By Suresh Raina: ‘When You're Successful, There Will Be VIPs Rallying Around You But...’ |

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is celebrating his 40th birthday on November 27. Known for his explosive batting, sharp fielding and valuable contributions to Indian cricket, Raina has always been admired for his dedication to the game. Beyond the cricket field, he has shared several insightful thoughts on success, hard work, resilience and the importance of continuous improvement. Here are four notable quotes by the former India batter that reflect his outlook on life and cricket.

“When you're successful, there will be friends, people, VIPs rallying around you. When you're down and out, you're all alone.”

Raina offers a realistic perspective on relationships and success. His words highlight how people's presence can change during difficult times, reminding us to recognise genuine relationships and learn to stand strong on our own.

“As professional cricketers, we have to ensure that we are battle-ready all the time.”

For Raina, being a professional athlete means staying prepared for every challenge. The quote underlines the importance of discipline, fitness and mental readiness, even when there is no immediate competition.

“At the international level, one has to keep working hard and develop new skills. International cricket is all about improving yourself.”

Raina highlights how reaching the top is not enough; staying there requires constant effort and learning. His words serve as a reminder that growth comes from adapting, developing new skills and never becoming complacent.

“It's not possible to win every day. There will be days when you will do well and there will be days you won't.”

This quote reflects Raina's practical approach to victories and defeats. He acknowledges that setbacks are inevitable and encourages people to accept both success and failure as part of the journey.

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