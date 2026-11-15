Quote Of The Day By Sania Mirza On Her 40th Birthday: ‘I Don't Play Tennis To Prove A Point To Anyone’ |

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is celebrating her 40th birthday on November 15. One of India's most celebrated tennis players, Sania has inspired millions with her achievements, confidence and determination on and off the court. Over the years, she has shared several insightful thoughts on sports, self-belief, identity and fitness. Here are four notable quotes by the tennis icon that reflect her outlook on life and the game.

“I don't play tennis to prove a point to anyone. I play for my country and myself.”

Sania's words reflect her confidence and clarity about what motivates her. For her, representing India and pursuing her passion have always mattered more than trying to silence critics or meet anyone else's expectations.

“As tennis players, you are never satisfied. We are greedy as players, always want better results.”

This quote captures the competitive mindset of an athlete who is constantly striving to improve. Sania highlights how success does not necessarily bring satisfaction, as the desire to perform better and achieve more keeps players going.

“Fitness is defined differently by everyone, but for me, the most important thing is being healthy.”

Sania offers a simple perspective on fitness, reminding people that it should not be limited to appearance or physical goals. At its core, fitness is about maintaining good health and feeling well.

“One win, and you're on top of the world. Lose in the first round of the next tournament: you're back to reality.”

Through this quote, Sania describes the unpredictable nature of professional sports. A victory can bring immense happiness, while a defeat can quickly bring an athlete back down to earth, making resilience and consistency essential.