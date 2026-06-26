Quote Of The Day By PT Usha On Her Birthday- 'Winning Is Great, But The Real Joy Comes From Journey Towards Success' |

Legendary Indian athlete PT Usha, born as Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, celebrates her 62nd birthday on June 27. Fondly known as the "Queen of Indian Track and Field" and the "Payyoli Express," she has inspired generations with her remarkable achievements, resilience, and unwavering dedication to athletics.

Beyond her medals and records, PT Usha's words continue to motivate people to embrace hard work, perseverance and self-belief. On her birthday, here's a look at some of her most inspiring quotes and the life lessons they offer.

"Winning is great, but the real joy comes from the journey towards success."

This quote beautifully captures PT Usha's philosophy that success isn't defined only by medals or trophies. The real reward lies in the countless hours of practice, discipline, sacrifices, and determination that shape a person's journey. It reminds us to value growth, learning, and perseverance as much as the final achievement.

"Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it."

With this quote, PT Usha highlights the importance of consistent effort. Just as success in running depends on training and dedication, life's achievements are a reflection of the hard work and commitment we invest every day.

"Before going to the L.A. Olympics, I had participated in only two competitions in 400m hurdles. Yet I came close to a medal. So if your mind is strong, you can achieve anything."

Drawing from her own Olympic journey, PT Usha emphasises the power of mental strength. She reminds us that confidence, determination, and belief in oneself can often overcome a lack of experience and help turn seemingly impossible goals into reality.

"Records are meant to be broken and they should be broken, but fairly."

This quote reflects her belief in integrity and sportsmanship. While excellence should always be pursued, PT Usha stresses that true success comes through honesty, fair play, and respecting the spirit of competition.

"Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle."

PT Usha's words serve as a timeless reminder that self-belief is one of the greatest strengths a person can possess. No matter how difficult the challenge, confidence, resilience, and inner courage can help overcome even the toughest obstacles.