Quote Of The Day By Prakash Raj: 'I Want To Live Like A World Citizen And React Like A Human Being' |

Veteran actor, filmmaker and activist Prakash Raj is celebrated not only for his powerful performances across Indian cinema but also for his fearless opinions and thought-provoking perspectives on life and society. Known for speaking his mind with honesty and conviction, his words often inspire people to think beyond boundaries of language, religion and nationality. One of his most meaningful quotes reminds us that humanity should always come before labels and divisions.

Quote Of The Day

"I want to live like a world citizen and react like a human being."

This quote beautifully reflects the importance of compassion, empathy and universal values. Prakash Raj encourages us to look beyond borders, beliefs and identities, reminding us that kindness and humanity should guide our actions above everything else. It is a message that resonates strongly in today's interconnected world.

Other Inspiring Quotes By Prakash Raj

"I'm responsible for what I say, and that is the identity for Prakash Raj."

This quote highlights the value of accountability and staying true to one's beliefs. It reminds us that our words carry responsibility, and integrity comes from standing by what we say.

"A busy man is someone who doesn't find 24 hours enough to do his work. But for me, even after I finish my work, I find a lot of time for myself."

Prakash Raj underlines the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between work and personal life. No matter how demanding a career may be, taking time for self-reflection and personal well-being is essential.

"A job is a person's identity in a society, his way of living, and his relevance in society."

Through this thought, he acknowledges the dignity of work and the role it plays in shaping an individual's identity. Every profession contributes to society, making honest work a source of purpose, respect and self-worth.