Quote Of The Day By Ananya Birla On Her Birthday: 'Power And Money Are Not What Truly Matter; It's Always Qualities Of Heart That Matter More' |

Indian singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and mental health advocate Ananya Birla is celebrating her 32nd birthday on July 17. Over the years, she has inspired many through her work in music, business and philanthropy while encouraging people to embrace authenticity, equality and purpose. On her birthday, here's a look at one of her most meaningful quotes that reminds us of what truly defines success.

Quote Of The Day

"Power and money are not what truly matter, qualities of heart matter more."

In a world where success is often measured by wealth, influence and status, Ananya Birla's words serve as a powerful reminder that kindness, compassion, honesty and empathy leave a far greater impact. While achievements and financial success may come and go, it is one's character and the way they treat others that create a lasting legacy. The quote encourages us to value humanity over material possessions and build meaningful relationships rooted in respect and integrity.

Other Inspiring Quotes By Ananya Birla

"I believe in being true to oneself and following the thing that sets your soul on fire."

This quote encourages people to embrace their passions instead of following society's expectations. True happiness often comes from pursuing what genuinely excites and fulfils you.

"It's very important to follow your own path and not be afraid to be different."

Ananya highlights the importance of individuality and courage. Choosing your own journey, even when it differs from others, can lead to personal growth and meaningful success.

"My father told me there are no shortcuts to success. He advised me to work honestly, work hard, and never compromise on values."

This quote reinforces the timeless principles of hard work, integrity and perseverance. Sustainable success is built through dedication and staying true to one's values.

"I think it's really about equality and equity at an individual level regardless of what your gender may be."

Ananya advocates for a world where opportunities are based on fairness rather than gender. The quote emphasises creating an inclusive society where everyone is treated with equal respect and dignity.