Quote Of The Day By Neetu Kapoor: 'I Would Love To Be Born As The Same Girl Married To The Same Man'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 68th birthday on July 8, and over the years, she has won hearts not only with her memorable performances but also with her honest reflections on love, family and life. As fans celebrate the actress on her special day, here's a look at some of her most heartfelt and inspiring quotes.

"If there is something called rebirth, I would love to be born as the same girl married to the same man — a bully yes, but a loyal partner."

This remains one of Neetu Kapoor's most emotional tributes to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. Despite describing him with playful honesty, she highlights the unwavering loyalty and deep bond they shared throughout their marriage. The quote beautifully reflects unconditional love, acceptance and the belief that true companionship goes beyond imperfections.

"Life has been really good to me and I cannot thank God enough."

Through the highs of a successful career and the challenges of personal loss, Neetu Kapoor has always expressed gratitude for life's journey. Her words serve as a reminder to appreciate every blessing and remain thankful, no matter what life brings.

"Chintu Ji was a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But he never really showed his love."

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, fondly known as Chintu Ji, Neetu once shared that while he wasn't always expressive, his affection was always genuine. The quote captures the quiet, understated nature of love that often speaks louder through actions than words.