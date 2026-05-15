Quote Of The Day By Madhuri Dixit On Her 59th Birthday: ‘Looking Beautiful Isn't Just About What You Apply On Your Face’ | FPJ

As Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday on May 15, fans across the country are showering the Bollywood icon with love and admiration. Popularly known as Bollywood’s “Dhak Dhak Girl,” Madhuri continues to inspire generations not just with her timeless beauty and dance legacy, but also with her graceful outlook towards life, success and self-growth.

The actress often celebrates her special day with husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan. Over the years, Madhuri has shared several thoughtful quotes that reflect confidence, discipline, positivity and inner beauty. Here’s a look at some of her most inspiring words and the meaning behind them.

“Looking beautiful isn’t just about what you apply to your face. It’s the little things you do that matter.”

With this quote, Madhuri highlights that true beauty comes from habits, kindness and self-care rather than just makeup or appearance. It reflects the importance of inner confidence and everyday positivity.

“Age is just a number, and your talent will never fail you. It has no expiry date.”

The actress encourages people to never let age define their dreams or abilities. Talent, passion and dedication continue to shine regardless of time.

“It’s so ironic — when you finally achieve recognition, you hide behind dark glasses.”

This quote reflects the bittersweet side of fame and celebrity life. While recognition brings success, it can also take away privacy and normalcy.

“For me, dancing is not just moving your arms and legs but basically, it's a very spiritual experience. It's part of me and a second nature to me.”

Madhuri beautifully explains her emotional connection with dance here. For her, dancing is not merely a performance but a deep form of expression and spirituality.

“I think there is no mantra for success. One just has to be positive and keep doing good work. One must keep moving forward and not think much.”

This quote reflects Madhuri’s grounded and practical approach towards success. She believes consistency, positivity and hard work matter more than chasing shortcuts or formulas.