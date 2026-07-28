Quote Of The Day By Mirabai Chanu: 'No Dream Is Too Heavy When Your Determination Is Stronger' |

Indian weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu has once again made the nation proud after clinching the gold medal in the women's 48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. With a record-breaking performance, the Olympic silver medallist delivered India's first gold of the Games, proving once again that unwavering determination and relentless hard work can overcome even the toughest challenges.

"No dream is too heavy when your determination is stronger. To every dreamer: Keep believing. Your moment will come."

Coming from an athlete who rose from a small village in Manipur to the top of the international podium, the quote serves as a powerful reminder that perseverance can turn even the biggest dreams into reality.

"Everyone thinks women can't do much in weightlifting. I want to show all those people that women have strength and can do anything and everything."

Her achievements have not only rewritten record books but have also inspired countless young girls to pursue sports without fear or limitations.

"It's easy to give up but are you going to quit after working so hard?"

The words mirror the countless hours of training, setbacks, injuries, and sacrifices that every athlete endures before standing on the podium. For Mirabai, success has never been about taking the easy path—it has always been about staying committed when the journey becomes difficult.

As Mirabai Chanu celebrates another golden chapter in her illustrious career, her words continue to inspire millions. Whether in sports, studies, or everyday life, her message remains timeless: determination is stronger than obstacles, and no dream is ever too heavy for those willing to keep believing and working towards it.