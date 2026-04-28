Quote Of The Day By Michael Jackson On World Dance Day- 'Dancers Come And Go In Twinkling Of An Eye, But Dance Lives On' | FPJ

As the world celebrates International Dance Day on April 29, the spotlight turns to the timeless power of movement, an art form that transcends borders, cultures and generations. Few names embody this spirit better than Michael Jackson, often hailed as one of the greatest dancers and performers of all time.

Quote Of The Day by Michael Jackson:

“Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye but the dance lives on. On many an occasion when I am dancing, I have felt touched by something sacred.”

With this thought, Jackson beautifully captures how dance is far bigger than the individual, it is a legacy that continues long after the performer exits the stage. For him, dance wasn’t just performance, but a deeply spiritual and emotional experience.

More Powerful Quotes

“If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and make a change.”

A reminder that transformation begins within, whether in life or in art.

“If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.”

A reflection on love as the foundation that helps navigate life’s ups and downs.

“In a world filled with hate, we must still dare to hope. In a world filled with anger, we must still dare to comfort.”

A message that resonates beyond dance, urging compassion and resilience.

“Let us dream of tomorrow where we can truly love from the soul, and know love as the ultimate truth at the heart of all creation.”

A vision of a world driven by empathy, connection and deeper understanding.

On this day, Michael Jackson’s words serve as a reminder that while performers may change, the essence of dance, its emotion, storytelling, and connection, remains eternal.