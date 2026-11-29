Some people follow the rules of the game, while others set out to change them. Lalit Modi belongs to the latter category. As the businessman celebrates his 63rd birthday on November 29, one of his most memorable statements about cricket's biggest T20 league offers a glimpse into the ambition behind its creation.

'I didn't create the IPL to fit...'



"I didn't create the IPL to fit into the world of cricket. I created it to change the world of cricket," Modi once said. The quote reflects the larger vision associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which went on to become a major part of the cricketing landscape. Rather than simply adapting to existing conventions, the idea was to introduce a different way of experiencing the sport.



Modi's other statements also reveal his approach to ambition, decision-making and power. "I never regretted anything I did," is one of his candid reflections, suggesting a willingness to stand by his choices rather than dwell on the past.

Another quote captures his outlook on pursuing success: "If you want to achieve greatness, stop asking for permission." It places the emphasis on taking initiative, backing one's ideas and having the confidence to pursue an unconventional path.



He has also offered a more reflective observation about influence and relationships, saying, "A person in power truly has no friends, and it is a difficult question to identify them. Power only has power." The statement touches upon the complicated nature of trust when authority and influence enter the picture.

On his 63rd birthday, these words offer more than a collection of memorable lines. They provide a glimpse into Modi's thoughts on ambition, conviction and the responsibilities that come with power.

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