Quote Of The Day By Irfan Pathan On His 42nd Birthday: ‘I’m An Indian Before Anything Else’ |

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Irfan Pathan celebrates his 42nd birthday on October 27. Known for his skills as a left-arm fast bowler and a useful lower-order batter, Irfan was part of India's memorable 2007 ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Over the years, Irfan has also made several outspoken remarks about patriotism, collective responsibility and humanity. On his birthday, here are four notable quotes by Irfan Pathan and the messages behind them.

“I'm an Indian before anything else” and “Don't need permission in my own country to say what I feel.”

These statements reflect Irfan's emphasis on his identity as an Indian and his belief in the freedom to express his views. They underline the idea that patriotism can go hand in hand with speaking openly about one's opinions.

“Individuals are never more important than the team.”

Having played professional cricket, Irfan understands the importance of collective effort in a team sport. Individual talent can make a difference, but lasting success often depends on players working together towards a common goal.

“Mulk chaahe jiska bhi ho par jab insayiyat marti hay to saara jahan rota hay... #HangRapists”

Translated as, “No matter which country it is, when humanity dies, the whole world weeps,” this statement highlights the universal importance of humanity and justice. Irfan's words express anguish over sexual violence and call attention to the need for accountability. The message goes beyond national boundaries, reminding society that protecting human dignity and standing against violence must be a shared responsibility.