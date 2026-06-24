Quote Of The Day By Gautam Adani On His 64th Birthday: "Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow." |

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is celebrating his 64th birthday today, June 24. Known for building one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates, Adani's words often reflect his belief in ambitious growth, calculated risks, and contributing to the nation's development. His quotes offer valuable lessons for entrepreneurs, professionals, and anyone aspiring to build something meaningful.

"Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow."

This quote perfectly captures Adani's growth-first mindset. He believes wealth should not remain idle but should be reinvested into creating new opportunities, expanding businesses, and generating value. For Adani, continuous growth and innovation matter more than simply accumulating money.

"Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one's tenacity."

Adani views entrepreneurship as a journey of resilience and perseverance. Building a business demands patience, determination, and the ability to keep moving forward despite challenges and setbacks.

"Business is all about risk taking and managing uncertainties and turbulence."

According to Adani, uncertainty is an inseparable part of business. Success lies not in avoiding risks but in understanding them, navigating difficult situations, and making informed decisions during turbulent times.

"Infrastructure sector is all about building assets for the country. It is part of nation building."

For Adani, infrastructure goes beyond business and profits. He sees it as a way of creating long-term assets that contribute to economic progress, improve people's lives, and play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.