Quote Of The Day By Dharmesh Yelande On His 42nd Birthday: 'Many Look At My Story And Say I Have Struggled...'

For many, building a career around a passion means taking risks, facing doubts and finding the courage to keep going when the path is uncertain. For dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, however, the journey has never been defined by struggle alone. As he celebrates his 42nd birthday on October 31, his reflections on pursuing dance offer a reminder that doing what you love can make even the difficult moments feel worthwhile.



'I was enjoying what I was doing'



One of his most memorable thoughts captures this perspective: "Many look at my story and say I have struggled, but I don’t see it that way. I never felt I was struggling; I was enjoying what I was doing." His words offer a different way of looking at the challenges that come with following an unconventional career. Rather than focusing on what was difficult, Dharmesh remembers the joy he found in dancing and the fulfilment that came from doing something he genuinely loved.

He has also spoken about trusting his instincts, even when the journey was not straightforward. "Even though there were hurdles, I just followed my heart." The thought reflects the importance of staying connected to one's passion while navigating uncertainty. For anyone trying to build a career around something they believe in, his words serve as a reminder that the path may not always be easy, but it can still feel meaningful.



'I fought for my passion'



Dance was not always seen as a conventional career choice by those around him. Dharmesh recalled, "Many people around me felt that dance couldn’t be a career, but I fought for my passion." His experience highlights the doubts that can surround creative pursuits, particularly when they challenge traditional ideas of success and stability.

On his birthday, these reflections stand out as more than a look back at his journey. They speak to the value of pursuing what brings you joy, believing in your abilities and continuing forward even when others may not understand your choices. For Dharmesh, dance was never simply a struggle to overcome; it was the passion that made the journey worth taking.