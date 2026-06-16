Quote Of The Day By Amrita Rao – 'I Never Had Any Godfather Nor Superstar Boyfriends To Piggy Ride Upon In The Film Industry'

Actress Amrita Rao widely loved for her performances in films like Vivah, Main Hoon Na, and Ishq Vishk, Amrita has often stood out for her simplicity, grounded nature, and dignified image in Bollywood. Through the years, she has been candid about success, the pressures of the film industry, and staying true to herself.

"I never had any Godfather nor superstar boyfriends to piggy ride upon in the film industry."

With this statement, Amrita highlighted her self-made journey in Bollywood. The actress has often maintained that she built her career without influential industry connections or relying on personal relationships for opportunities. Her words reflect her belief in perseverance, talent, and earning success through hard work and merit.

"Anything soulfully created - may it be music or acting - straightaway touches the heart."

Amrita believes that genuine emotions and sincerity are what make art memorable. For her, performances and creations that come from a place of honesty have the power to deeply connect with audiences.

"Innocence has died in Bollywood."

The actress has previously expressed concerns about how the film industry has evolved over the years. The statement reflects her nostalgia for a simpler and perhaps more genuine era of filmmaking and relationships within the industry.

"I have never been in a race where I would do anything to be here. That's a lethal mindset with which girls enter the film industry."

Amrita has always advocated for taking one's own path instead of blindly chasing fame. She believes that desperation for success can often lead individuals away from their values and inner peace.

"It doesn't matter to me what's trending or what is written about me."

Known for keeping a low profile, Amrita has consistently maintained that public perception and social media trends do not define her self-worth. She prefers focusing on meaningful work and staying authentic rather than seeking constant validation.