Puri Rath Yatra 2026 Begins Today Amid Rainfall; Lakhs Of Devotees Gather For Lord Jagannath's Grand Journey

Puri Rath Yatra |

The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in Puri, Odisha, in the early morning of Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall. The early morning rainfall marked the beginning of the chariot festival, which added to the spiritual atmosphere as lakhs of devotees gathered to witness one of India's most revered festivals. Despite heavy showers, the enthusiasm of devotees remained undeterred as they assembled along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Commencement of Rath Yatra

The nine-day festival of Jagannath Puri has already begun on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The festival is marked by moderate to heavy rainfall in the holy town, which was already predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department. It is believed that every year, the Rath Yatra is marked by rainfall. In Hinduism, the rainfall signifies renewal, compassion, and divine presence.

Rainfall in Puri | X/ @OdishaWeather7

About the Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra marks the ceremonial journey of the three deities from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the home of their maternal aunt. The deities travel in three beautifully decorated wooden chariots—Nandighosha for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Darpadalana for Goddess Subhadra.

One of the most significant rituals of the festival is Chhera Pahanra, during which the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri symbolically sweeps the chariots with a golden broom, signifying equality and humility before the divine. Following this ritual, thousands of devotees pull the massive chariots through the streets of Puri while chanting "Jai Jagannath."

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Security arrangements

Authorities have implemented elaborate security arrangements, crowd management measures, and medical facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Special arrangements have also been made to manage traffic and assist pilgrims arriving from across India and abroad.

The Rath Yatra is among the largest religious gatherings in the world and holds immense spiritual significance for devotees. According to Hindu beliefs, witnessing the procession and having the darshan of Lord Jagannath during the Yatra is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual merit.