Puri Jagannath Temple Closes Darshan Temporarily For Rukmini Harana And Sacred Wedding Rituals

Puri Jagannath Temple Closes Darshan Temporarily For Rukmini Harana |

The revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, temporarily suspended public darshan as part of the annual observance of Rukmini Harana Ekadashi and the associated sacred wedding rituals on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The special ceremonies, which hold immense religious significance in the Jagannath tradition, attract thousands of devotees every year.

About Rukmini Harana

Rukmini Harana commemorates the legendary episode from Hindu scriptures in which Lord Krishna abducted Princess Rukmini and later married her. In Puri, the ritual is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur, symbolising the divine union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmini.

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As per temple traditions, public access to the sanctum is restricted for a brief period to facilitate the smooth conduct of the rituals. During this time, temple servitors perform a series of sacred ceremonies, including special prayers, offerings and symbolic enactments of the events leading to the divine wedding.

Jagannath Temple temporarily closes on Thursday

According to an official notice released by the temple, the Jagannath Temple is temporarily closed on Thursday, June 25, 2026. On this day, the sacred Rukmini Harana and Bibaha Utsav Niti will be performed on Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi Tithi. To ensure the seamless and continuous execution of these significant nitis, public darshan will be temporarily halted from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM following the conclusion of the First Bhog Mandap offering.

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The temporary closure of darshan is a customary practice observed annually and is intended to preserve the sanctity of the rituals. Temple authorities have advised devotees to cooperate with the arrangements and check official updates regarding reopening timings.

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About Rukmini Vivah

The festivities are centred around Lord Madanmohan, the representative deity of Lord Jagannath. A ceremonial procession carrying the deity is taken to the Rukmini Temple, where the wedding rituals are performed according to age-old customs. Priests chant Vedic hymns and conduct elaborate rites in the presence of devotees and temple officials. The sacred wedding festival of Lord Shri Krishna and Devi Rukmini, known as 'Rukmini Vivah,' is being observed today at the Shri Jagannath Temple.