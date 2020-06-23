Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages to send your friends and family

The biggest festival of the eastern coastal state of Odisha, Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, is being celebrated on Tuesday. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (Lord of Universe), who is considered to be one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. Thousands of devotees gather for the chariot festival that marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to their aunt Devi Gundicha's temple.

While the devotees are unable to attend the annual ritual, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, here are wishes and quotes to forward your friends on the auspicious day:

________________________________________________________________

Need God's help to exercise this year? Go join the Rath Yatra and gain god’s blessings as you work out in his name!

________________________________________________________________

This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra's choicest blessings. A very blissful Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.

________________________________________________________________

इस बार घर रहकर करो दिल से पुकार

सारे कष्ट हर लेंगे जगन्नाथ बाबा अपरंपार

खत्म हो! यह बीमारी, हो सबकी सुखी विचार

क्योंकि हमारे जगन्नाथ बाबा की हरदम

जय जयकार जय जयकार जय जयकार

________________________________________________________________