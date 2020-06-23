Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages to send your friends and family

The biggest festival of the eastern coastal state of Odisha, Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, is being celebrated on Tuesday. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (Lord of Universe), who is considered to be one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. Thousands of devotees gather for the chariot festival that marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to their aunt Devi Gundicha's temple.
While the devotees are unable to attend the annual ritual, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, here are wishes and quotes to forward your friends on the auspicious day:
Need God's help to exercise this year? Go join the Rath Yatra and gain god’s blessings as you work out in his name!
This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra's choicest blessings. A very blissful Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.
इस बार घर रहकर करो दिल से पुकार
सारे कष्ट हर लेंगे जगन्नाथ बाबा अपरंपार
खत्म हो! यह बीमारी, हो सबकी सुखी विचार
क्योंकि हमारे जगन्नाथ बाबा की हरदम
जय जयकार जय जयकार जय जयकार
Jagannath Rath Yatra ke shubh avsar par mere aur mere pariwar ki or se aap sabhi ki dheron shubh kamnayein.
Greetings on the holy occasion of Rath Yatra, may the divine Trinity bestow upon us peace, prosperity and good fortune.
Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness.
