Puri Bahuda Yatra 2026 Begins With Pahandi Bije Rituals, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

Puri Bahuda Yatra 2026 Begins With Pahandi Bije Rituals |

Bahuda Yatra is one of the auspicious Hindu rituals which marks the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. It is also called Ulta Rath Yatra or Ulto Rath Yatra. In 2026, the yatra is marked on Friday, July 24, 2026. The return journey of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu has already begun, where lakhs of devotees thronged the coastal town of Puri in Odisha. The Bahuda Yatra commenced on Friday with the Pahandi Bije rituals of Lord Jagannath, elder brother Lord Balabhadra, sister Devi Subhadra and the celestial weapon Chararaj Sudarshan.

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Bahuda Yatra begins with Pahandi Bije rituals

On Friday, the coastal city reverberated with the holy chants of Jai Jagannath and Hari bol by lakhs of devotees gathered there to witness the divine spectacle. The day commenced with the ceremonial Pahandi Bije, during which the deities were carried out of the Gundicha Temple in a rhythmic, swaying procession accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, cymbals, gongs and devotional chants of "Jai Jagannath." The ritual is one of the most significant moments of the Rath Yatra celebrations, symbolising the divine departure of the deities for their return to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple.

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What is Pahandi Ritual?

The Pahandi ceremony is a magnificent ritual procession in which the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshana are carefully transported in stages from the temple sanctum to their chariots for the yearly Rath Yatra.



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What is Bahuda Yatra?

The Bahuda Yatra is considered as sacred as the outward Rath Yatra. According to tradition, Lord Jagannath and His siblings return to their abode after spending several days at the Gundicha Temple, which is believed to represent the home of their maternal aunt.

Authorities have made elaborate security, crowd management and traffic arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad are expected to participate in the return chariot procession.

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Final rituals and celebrations

The Bahuda Yatra concludes with the deities reaching the Singhadwara of the Jagannath Temple, followed by important rituals such as Suna Besha and Niladri Bije, bringing the annual Rath Yatra festivities to a close. These rituals will be performed on Saturday, during which the holy city is likely to witness a footfall of more than 10 lakhs.