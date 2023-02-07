Pune: 10 songs by Anne-Marie you must listen to before you attend her first live gig in India at Vh1 Supersonic

British pop-star and breakthrough artist, Anne-Marie has been touring globally on some of the most revered stages of the music landscape. Bringing her to India as a headliner is Vh1 Supersonic 2023, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle experiences, a cultural phenomenon that’s back with a power-packed and stellar array of artists and experiences! Anne-Marie, who skyrocketed with ‘Rockabye’, is the queen of sonic magic with hits like Psycho and Speak Your Mind. We’ve rounded up some of her best hits for you to add to your playlist.

Sad B!tch:

Featuring Anne-Marie’s incredibly strong vocal range, her latest single is a strong and resounding ‘no’ to the melancholic, down-and-out vibe. With a catchy tune and lyrics to match the fervour, the song borders on an anti-anthem, with unapologetic lyrics like ‘being sad is so last year’! So, if your mood is rebellious, this one's for you!

Birthday:

It’s the party track that you can’t ignore. Co-written by Delacey, Keith Sorrells and Warren Felder, this number by the Essex native is all about having a blast and owning the day. Talk about Carpe Diem! But we don’t think you should wait for a birthday to celebrate such fantastic music, so go on and turn up the volume on this one.

Kiss My (Uh-oh):

The platinum-selling artist is big on collaborations, as her fans know. Featured on her album ‘Therapy’, this song is an energetic and confident ode to walking away from a love that doesn’t serve. A collaboration with British pop group Lil Mix, the video is a crazy parody on Bridesmaids, and features a sample from 2003 hit Never Leave You by Lumidee. This one’s a must on your playlist!

Ciao Adios:

A blast from the past, this 2017 hit broke into the UK Top 10 and earned a Platinum label. This ear-bug is all the boost you need to seal the deal on a sour relationship! The video of Ciao Adios grabbed eyeballs too, thanks to it’s Moroccan-inspired set-up that add to the summer vibes of this much-loved radio anthem.

Perfect to Me:

Anne-Marie is known to be vocal about mental health, and her music is an unequivocal reflection of this. The popstar has frequently opened up about her battle with anxiety, and often channels her encouraging messages for her fans and listeners on body-positivity and self-care through her songs. ‘Perfect to me’ is that reminder you need, to know and believe that you are enough! Crank up the decibels on this on a blue day!

When: February 24 & 26

Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune

Tickets: INR 3,499 onwards

