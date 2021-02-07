Propose Day 2021: 10 Quirky ways to propose to your partner

After Rose Day, here we are ready and set for the 2nd Day of the week of love. It's the most risky day of the week as nobody wants to get rejected on propose day. Not to demoralize anyone but it's always good to calculate your chances before your get down on one knee.

How to do it differently? We are here with a plethora of options to make this day a special one for you and your partner.

Here are 10 unique ways to propose to your partner on the special day.

Treasure Hunt

Send your partner on a treasure hunt that ends with your marriage proposal. Start with a clue at home that leads to a tour of your favorite spot where you have set-up everything already.

Get a band at her service

After a typical romantic dinner, organize a band who can perform the favorite song of your partner and propose her.

Hire a Skywriter

Hire a skywriter to spell out your proposal to your beloved. Let everyone know how much you adore her.

Organize a radio proposal

Call into a radio station and make sure your partner is listening otherwise all the efforts would go in vain and then propose on the air.

Propose her in the flight

Plan a romantic destination getaway for two. While you're on the plane, use the loudspeaker system and propose her.

Proposal on the a mountain

This is a wonderful outdoor proposal idea. Go on a hike and ask the million dollar question from her once you've reached the top of your climb.

Refrigerator Surprise

Use the refrigerator magnet letters to write the magical words. This is a sweet simple way to propose her inside the house.

Candle lit path at home

Turn off all the lights in your house and make a trail of candles that leads to a circle of flowers which are elegantly place around the ring.

She already said yes!!

Slip the ring on while your partner is sleeping then do a romantic morning wake-up call with champagne and strawberries. She'll surely love it.

Screensaver to the rescue

While she's not there, put a 'will you marry me' screensaver on her laptop and make sure you are there holding a ring in your hand while she sees the screen for the first time.