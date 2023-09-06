Prominent Wildlife Photographer & Conservator Aditya 'Dicky' Singh Passes Away At 55

Aditya 'Dicky' Singh |

Sad for Indian Wildlife Enthusiasts! Prominent wildlife conservator and photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh passed away on September 6 at the age of 55. Singh's untimely demise is certainly a profound loss to the world of wildlife conservation, where he was a fervent advocate for tiger protection and the preservation of wilderness.

Singh was known for his passion for Ranthambore, which he called home, and its tigers. He quit IAS to become a wildlife photographer after he encountered his first tiger in the 1980s. Along the way, he grew a 50-acre forest that is now home to a variety of wild animals.

The news of his death was broken on X (formerly Twitter) by Conservation biologist and photographer Neha Sinha. "Waking up to the terrible news that @adityadickysin has passed away. I'm so sorry to hear this- he was a true friend of wildlife and tigers. So generous with his photography advice and such a wonderful person overall. Rest well, my friend!," wrote Sinha in memory of his friend Aditya.

His legacy will forever be associated with his unwavering dedication to the cause of protecting tigers and their natural habitats.

Aditya 'Dicky' Singh is survived by his wife, Poonam Singh, and their daughter, Nyra.

Condolences on X

The news of his death has led to condolences pouring in on social media ever since the news of his death broke.

We are heartbroken over the passing of our dear friend Aditya 'Dicky' Singh. A storyteller, photographer, and a passionate conservationist, Dicky has left us too soon.



We pray for strength and courage for Poonam and Nyra.



Travel well, dear Dicky. May the stripes be with you. pic.twitter.com/ybGNLVzmuo — Nature inFocus (@NatureIn_Focus) September 6, 2023

Rest in peace friend. Just heard terrible news. A wildlife photographer, a conservation enthusiast and a friend. He was from government service and later left and join the wild. Made Ranthambore his home. Who was always available for discussion and chats. Aditya Dicky Singh 🌺🌺 pic.twitter.com/xWHUVcaHYU — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 6, 2023

#AdityaDickySingh lived in Ranthambhore, Rajasthan.



You would have seen his photographs of Tigers & wildlife on Social media.@adityadickysin was very vocal about issues that were close to his heart and affected all of us.



His passion towards wildlife was an inspiration 4 all pic.twitter.com/sc4nbSXXgk — Gary Pike💙 🇺🇦🇮🇳 (@PikeWala) September 6, 2023

Unbelievable.. May u Rest in peace 🙏 #AdityaDickySingh

Praying Nyra and Poonam get courage to face this irreparable loss ..

U inspired so may of us daily to fall in love 🥰 with wildlife & nature .

Wished we met u once at RTR .. https://t.co/seBsPsOlEa — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) September 6, 2023

Damn, news coming in that #AdityaDickySingh has passed away.



His wildlife stories and photos were a source of joy for so many. #RIP :( https://t.co/Eyi09UHNrg — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) September 6, 2023

The news of @adityadickysin's passing landed like a sucker punch. High on my bucket list was a visit to his place in Ranthambore.

He made a bit of heaven on earth for us before he headed for his. RIP. — Ramki (@ramkid) September 6, 2023

