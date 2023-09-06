Prominent Wildlife Photographer & Conservator Aditya 'Dicky' Singh Passes Away At 55

Sad for Indian Wildlife Enthusiasts! Prominent wildlife conservator and photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh passed away on September 6 at the age of 55. Singh's untimely demise is certainly a profound loss to the world of wildlife conservation, where he was a fervent advocate for tiger protection and the preservation of wilderness.
Singh was known for his passion for Ranthambore, which he called home, and its tigers. He quit IAS to become a wildlife photographer after he encountered his first tiger in the 1980s. Along the way, he grew a 50-acre forest that is now home to a variety of wild animals.
The news of his death was broken on X (formerly Twitter) by Conservation biologist and photographer Neha Sinha. "Waking up to the terrible news that @adityadickysin has passed away. I'm so sorry to hear this- he was a true friend of wildlife and tigers. So generous with his photography advice and such a wonderful person overall. Rest well, my friend!," wrote Sinha in memory of his friend Aditya.
His legacy will forever be associated with his unwavering dedication to the cause of protecting tigers and their natural habitats.
Aditya 'Dicky' Singh is survived by his wife, Poonam Singh, and their daughter, Nyra.
Condolences on X
The news of his death has led to condolences pouring in on social media ever since the news of his death broke.
