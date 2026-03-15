Priyanka Chopra's Mother Dr Madhu Performs Botox On Her Face, Shows How It's Done In Live Video: 'It’s Painless, Harmless'

Beauty treatments often spark curiosity, and recently Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, decided to address the topic head-on. The veteran doctor and entrepreneur surprised followers by sharing a candid video on social media where she demonstrated a cosmetic procedure on herself, offering viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how it works.

Dr Madhu Chopra demonstrates Botox on herself

An experienced ENT specialist and cosmetic surgery expert with more than four decades in the medical field, Dr Madhu used the video to explain the science behind Botox while performing it on her own face.

Botox, derived from botulinum toxin, works by temporarily relaxing specific facial muscles to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In her video, Dr Madhu gave a real-time demonstration, explaining each step while preparing to administer the injections.

She revealed that she noticed slight facial drooping on one side and wanted to address it with mild Botox. Marking the exact points on her face beforehand, she carefully mapped the areas where the injections would be placed.

“Today I'm going to do Botox on my face because I feel it's drooping a little bit now. You see, my angle of the mouth looks like it's depressed. My right side is relatively weaker than the left, so I usually Botox my right. My eyebrows and my eyelids have come down, and I do have frown lines,” she stated.

Once the markings were done, she administered around six small injections on the right side of her face, using roughly two units per shot. Throughout the process, she emphasised the importance of moderation and expertise while undergoing such treatments.

After finishing the procedure, Dr Madhu reassured viewers, saying, “It's painless and harmless.”

She further explained that the results would gradually appear within a few days. “I'll see the results in 4-5 days, and then if there's any correction to be done, I'll do it again. It's much better to go easy, go low instead of having your eyebrows swinging…going different ways or your face turning plastic.”

Watch the video here

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

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