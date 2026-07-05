Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unboxes Luxe Dior Gifts From Jonathan Anderson; Elegant Medallion & Cigale Bags Steal The Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a peek into a luxurious surprise she received from Dior's Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the global icon shared an elegant unboxing video featuring two beautifully crafted Dior handbags gifted by the celebrated designer, delighting fashion enthusiasts with a closer look at the maison's latest creations.

The actress carefully unveiled the gifts one after another, beginning with the Dior Medallion bag. The sophisticated piece came in a pristine white hue and featured a structured silhouette with a sleek top handle. What immediately caught the eye was its distinctive knotted detail adorning the front, adding a contemporary twist to the timeless design.

The second reveal was equally striking. Priyanka showcased the Dior Cigale bag, a statement clutch designed in an elegant combination of white and deep blue. The standout accessory featured a bold golden buckle on the front, giving it a luxurious finish. With its sleek structure and versatile aesthetic, the clutch appeared perfect for both glamorous cocktail evenings and traditional celebrations, making it a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe.

Throughout the unboxing, Priyanka admired the intricate detailing and premium craftsmanship of both handbags, highlighting the thoughtful gift from Jonathan Anderson.

Known for her impeccable international style, Priyanka has frequently championed luxury fashion labels on global platforms, and her latest Dior unboxing only reinforced her status as a fashion icon. The actress's excitement over the thoughtful gift quickly caught the attention of fans, with the elegant handbags becoming the latest coveted additions to her enviable designer collection.