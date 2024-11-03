Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Family Dazzle In Rahul Mishra's Custom Desi Avatar For Diwali Celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and family for Diwali celebration | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas and their beautiful daughter, Malti Marie, fully embraced the festive spirit of Diwali celebration in London. This year, they opted for exquisite ensembles from the shelves of ace India designer Rahul Mishra. Their custom desi avatar featured breathtaking traditional attires with intricately designed floral silhouettes and embroidery. Let's take a closer look at each of their Diwali glam:

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's floral beauty for Diwali

Priyanka exuded timeless elegance in a custom hand-embroidered 'Peonies' saree. The lime drape is from the designer's Couture Festive 2024 collection Nargis, which she paired with a yellow blouse. According to Rahul Mishra, the saree is adorned with peony artwork featuring peony flowers in subtle hues of blue, yellow, and pink.

'The Sky is Pink' fame accessorised her ethnic look with minimal jewellery, including dangling earrings and blue and yellow bangles. Priyanka left her hair open in a side-parted style while flaunting her natural makeup glow.

Nick Jonas & Malti Marie in a desi attires

Nick complemented his desi girl Priyanka by wearing a coordinating 'Peonies' men's kurta from the same collection in a butter yellow colour. The singer paired his kurta with ivory straight-fit pants. The traditional outfit featured multimedia hand embroidery on a silk base.

In contrast, Malti Marie looked adorable in her custom outfit. She wore a 'Peonies' crop top styled with a matching lehenga skirt, dupatta, and hairband. According to the designer label, "Made from luxurious mulmul and silk fabrics, the look is embellished with hand-embroidered florals from the peonies series."