Prithvi Theatre Festival 2022: 5 plays which will blow your mind away

The annual Prithvi Theatre Festival scheduled to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prithviraj Kapoor on November 3 and the opening of the theatre (named after him) on November 5, 1978, is one of the most important events on Mumbai’s cultural calendar. For two years, the coronavirus played spoilsport, but this year, the festival is back in full force — 10 days of plays, music, dance, discussions, and most important of all, that feel of belonging to the performing arts community and finding a reason to rejoice.

Here are five plays that you must watch at Prithvi Festival

Dhat Teri Yeh Grihasthi :

Makrand Deshpande can always be depended on for his provocative ideas. His latest play is about an unhappy couple that sets up an organisation for people to hire a spouse and understand the institution of marriage.

On November 4 at 6 PM and 9 PM

Mr Apple :

Written by Shishir Ramavat, and directed by Manoj Shah, this play is about the incredible life and times of Steve Jobs.

On November 12 at 5 PM and 8 PM

Ghatnaayein :

Written and directed by Saurabh Nayyar, the play is about the string of incidents that connects the beginning, middle and end of a story.

November 13 at 4 PM and 7 PM

Pah-Lak :

Written by Abhishek Majumdar and directed by Lhakpa Tsering, the play is about the oppression faced by the Tibetan community at the hands of the Chinese. It is an examination of non-violence as a means of resistance.

November 9 at 6 PM and 9 PM

Bhoomi :

Bhoomi sees an attempted conversation between polar world’s or rather very different positions. The play sees two artists, a director and her actor, located very differently in their personal journeys engaging with questions around gender, violence on gendered bodies, retribution and resolution. Adapted and directed by Vinay Kumar from Sara Joseph's Malayalam play Bhoomirakshasam

the play duration is 80 minutes.

On November 5 at 5 PM and 8 PM

With inputs from Deepa Gahlot